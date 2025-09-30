Health column: Service excellence in Wigan as Psychological Therapies Training Centre celebrates 25-year milestone

As Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust’s Psychological Therapies Training Centre (PTTC) in Prestwich marks its 25th anniversary, the impact of its excellence is clear in Wigan.

Established in 2000 to create a regional centre of excellence for cognitive behaviour therapy training, the Prestwich hub has since evolved into a powerhouse for evidence-based psychological therapies training across the North West and beyond.

GMMH’s Talking Therapies service in Wigan delivers a range of support for adults experiencing common mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and stress.

Service users can access guided self-help, one-to-one cognitive behavioural therapy, low-intensity group workshops and digital resources. By collaborating closely with local GPs, employers and community organisations, the Wigan team has been able to simplify pathways to support and reduce waiting times, ensuring more people receive the timely support they need.

The strength of the service in Wigan is down to the rigorous postgraduate-level training its practitioners receive at the Prestwich centre.

Therapists, supervisors and clinical managers from Wigan regularly attend courses combining online theory sessions with face-to-face skill sessions designed to align with NHS guidelines and National Service Framework requirements. This training ensures consistent, high-quality care across all GMMH talking therapies sites.

Over 25 years, the PTTC has broadened its portfolio beyond CBT. It now also offers specialist programmes in parent training, systemic family practice and interpersonal therapy for adolescents.