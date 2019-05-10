Healthy cafe opens in Wigan town centre

The battle to eat healthily after long days at work in the building trade and sessions in the gym inspired two men to set up their own business.

Roofer Darren Maxfield and plumber Benjamin Moore decided to join forces and open a cafe serving healthy meals.

Health Hut, on Market Street in Wigan town centre, officially opened its doors on Saturday.

Darren, from Orrell, and Benjamin, from Pemberton, were joined by rugby league players as visitors tucked into samples, browsed the menu and enjoyed live music.

The pair believe they have found a niche in the market and hope their business will become popular with people who fancy something other than the pie for which Wigan is famous.

They opened the cafe with help from Wigan Council’s Invest In Wigan team, including £2,000 from the Business Booster pot and support from the business growth hub.

Their friend Alex Melling, who works at Summat To Ate in Hindley, has put together a menu with every meal containing 500 calories or fewer.

A range of dishes are on offer, along with a healthy breakfast menu and other items such as smoothies and protein shakes.

The cafe will open from 7.30am for people wishing to pop in for breakfast.

As well as serving meals in the cafe, they can be delivered to homes across the borough and offices and businesses within walking distance.

People can choose from six signature meals or build their own, and can select how many they want to receive.

For people who want a supply for the whole week, two deliveries will be made to ensure the food is fresh.

Meals can also be ordered for delivery to workplaces in Wigan town centre, within a set radius of the cafe, such as by office workers for their lunch.

Darren said: “Ben and I have both come from the building trade and we understand how hard it is to get any healthy foods brought to you at work or at home the night before to take to work.

“If you are working long days, by the time you go to the gym, you don’t have time to make anything.

“Our motto is making the healthy option the easy option and that what we are aiming to do.”

Five full-time members of staff run the cafe, with Darren and Benjamin continuing to work in the building trade.

They hope to eventually open another unit where the meals will be prepared for delivery.