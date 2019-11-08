Help light up a tree for hospice patients in bed patients

The gardens at one of Wigan’s biggest charities will be transformed into a beautiful sea of twinkling lights during a poignant appeal.

An astonishing 5,000 bulbs will glow at Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s Hindley headquarters in December so patients can get into the festive spirit a little.

An enormous Christmas tree is always placed in the grounds of the hospice’s Kildare Street base and is then lit up with thousands of lights during the popular and emotional Light For A Life ceremony.

But this year the charity is going further in driving the darkness of winter away and making sure those on the in-patient unit can see a festive display from their beds.

The Christmas trees covered in lights in the gardens will be switched on the same night as the Light For A Life ceremony, December 3, and will twinkle away until January 5.

Wigan businesses and residents are now being invited to help make the idea a reality by buying a tree and bringing a little Christmas cheer to patients living with incurable illnesses on the in-patient unit.

Maxine Armstrong, fund-raising and lottery manager at the hospice, said: “We are inviting local people and businesses to help fill the hospice gardens with Christmas trees full of fairy lights and create happy memories for patients and their visitors during a difficult time.

“All of our patients’ bedrooms have patio doors looking out onto the gardens so every one of them will be able to see the display.”

Sponsorship is £200 per tree and each will feature either the name of the donor or a contributing business’s logo.

The hospice will also throw its doors open for two events when the public can see the 5,000 lights on December 12 and 17.

There will be refreshments including mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies on sale along with a number of stalls selling Christmas cards and gifts.

The public events will run from 6pm until 8pm.

To donate a tree, ring the hospice on 01942 525566 or email fundraising@wlh.org.uk