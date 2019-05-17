Here is how to look after your eyes, skin and hair in the sun

The warm weather generally means smudged make-up, unless you act accordingly.

Here’s how Isa Lavahun from Cosmetify thinks you should change your skincare and make-up routine to suit the rising temperatures...

1. Think about SPF

Cosmetify is a firm believer in wearing SPF every day of the year, as UV rays can creep through even when the sky looks cloudy. If you don’t want to put on sunscreen in the morning,

Lavahun says: “Primer is a great place to start; it forms a base for the rest of your make-up, while smoothing the skin and creating a barrier between the skin’s natural oils and your foundation.”

Using primers that include SPF, like the NARS Radiance Primer, means your skin is protected from UV rays and you’re still able to apply your make-up flawlessly.

NARS Radiance Primer SPF35, £29, Space NK

2. Get serious about exfoliating

“Regularly exfoliating helps your skin stay soft and smooth, prevents dry patches and makes removing hair that bit easier,” Lavahun explains.

“For this, we recommend the NUXE Reve de Miel body scrub which, infused with honey, not only smells delicious but gets rid of dead skin, to leave your body feeling nourished.”

NUXE Reve de Miel Body Scrub, £19.50, Look Fantastic

3. Don’t forget your hair

“Increased exposure to sun and chlorine can dry out your hair, causing it to become damaged,” says Lavahun. “You should be using a treatment mask or conditioner to hydrate your locks twice a week.”

She recommends PhytoPlage’s aftersun recovery spray to put some moisture back into your locks.

“It’s also important to protect your hair pre-sun exposure, and there are products that, like sunscreen, shield your hair against sun and sea damage,” says Lavahun.

“A swimcap protects against salt water and chlorine, as well as offering UV protection.”

Phyto Phytoplage Sublime After Sun Oil, £26.50, Look Fantastic

Swimcap, £19, Philip Kingsley

4. Less is more

Winter beauty products may be too heavy for the warmer weather, and a full face of make-up can clog up pores and feel hot on your face. BB creams are lighter than most foundations, have hydrating qualities and often contain SPF, which protects against UV rays and has anti-ageing properties.

Lavahun particularly likes Garnier’s BB cream, because it contains SPF 15.

Garnier BB Cream, £9.99, Superdrug

5. Waterproof your look

Waterproof mascara is perfect for preventing any annoying summer smudges.

L’Oreal Paris False Lash X Fiber Xtreme Resist Waterproof Mascara, £11.99, Boots