Highest national honour for end-of-life care for borough care villages

Two care villages have received the highest national accreditation for end-of-life care provision.



Belong in Wigan and Atherton were both awarded platinum status by the Gold Standards Framework Centre.

Already a holder of the gold award, Belong was praised for commitment to the improvement of its provision across each village’s households, catering for those with nursing, residential and dementia needs.

Belong Wigan joined Atherton as a recipient of the Care Quality Commission’s “outstanding” rating and was named in carehome.co.uk’s top 20 care homes in the North West for the second year, based on customer reviews.