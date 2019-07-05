Honour for Wigan hospital trust

Wigan’s hospital trust has been named as one of the Top Hospitals for 2019, a prestigious award open to all hospital organisations in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Winners are decided by an analysis of more than 20 performance indicators carried out by healthcare improvement specialists CHKS, including length of stay and inpatient surveys.

The data is regularly submitted by hospitals to NHS Digital including quality of care, patient safetyclinical effectiveness, health outcomes, efficiency, patient experience and quality.