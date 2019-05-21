Hospital trust puts on a party for heroic Wigan nurses

Wigan’s hospital trust held a tea and cake afternoon to salute dedicated and hard-working staff on Nurses Day.

Awards were presented to three staff who had been voted for by their peers. Robert Culshaw was named Learner of the Year; Margaret Halsall took the title of Unregistered Nurse of the Year while Geraldine Little picked up the prize for Registered Nurse of the Year.

An “overwhelmed” Margaret said: “I am quite humbled to accept the award on behalf of all the unregistered nurses who do a lovely job.”

Geraldine, who has worked for 23 years in surgery, said: “I’m just one of many of the amazing nurses at the trust, and I really appreciate being nominated.”

Robert, who worked as a theatre assistant for two years before signing up as a student nurse, is now in his second year of masters, currently working in resus in A&E.