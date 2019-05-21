Hospital trust puts on a party for heroic Wigan nurses

Director of nursing Pauline Law with Geraldine Little, Margaret Halsall and Robert Culshaw
Director of nursing Pauline Law with Geraldine Little, Margaret Halsall and Robert Culshaw

Wigan’s hospital trust held a tea and cake afternoon to salute dedicated and hard-working staff on Nurses Day.

Awards were presented to three staff who had been voted for by their peers. Robert Culshaw was named Learner of the Year; Margaret Halsall took the title of Unregistered Nurse of the Year while Geraldine Little picked up the prize for Registered Nurse of the Year.

An “overwhelmed” Margaret said: “I am quite humbled to accept the award on behalf of all the unregistered nurses who do a lovely job.”

Geraldine, who has worked for 23 years in surgery, said: “I’m just one of many of the amazing nurses at the trust, and I really appreciate being nominated.”

Robert, who worked as a theatre assistant for two years before signing up as a student nurse, is now in his second year of masters, currently working in resus in A&E.