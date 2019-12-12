‘Huge demand’ for care at busy Wigan A&E department

Wigan Infirmary’s A&E unit is facing “huge demand” for care, with people urged to get help elsewhere if possible.

Hospital bosses say staff are working “extremely hard” to cope with the number of patients this winter.

It comes just days after the Royal Bolton Hospital was put on “black alert”due to a rise in patient numbers.

That is the highest level available and means demand was higher than capacity at the hospital.

A trust spokesman said: “The accident and emergency department at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust is currently experiencing a huge demand for our services.

“We work closely with our partners across the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure the best use can be made of all available resources.

“Our staff are working extremely hard as we enter the most intense period of winter. However, we ask that the public help too and only go to A&E if necessary.

“Anyone who is unsure of the right place to get treatment should ring the NHS 111 phone line.”

Demand for healthcare has been high across the county in recent days, with the winter months traditionally busy.

A Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership spokesman said: “A&E departments at hospitals across Greater Manchester had an extremely busy weekend.

“In order to cope with the high demand, the level of attendance and the length of waits at all our A&E departments are monitored constantly. This means the best use can be made of all available resources and the pressures have now eased slightly.”

They continued:“Some seasonal pressure is also due to outbreaks of both flu and the norovirus.

“Everyone should practice good personal hygiene to stay well - washing hands thoroughly, particularly after using the toilet and preparing food, is the best way to stop the spread of viruses.

“If you are in an at-risk group please make sure you have had the flu vaccination and if you’re the parent of a young child make sure they’re vaccinated too. The vaccination is free and could save you from a hospital visit this winter.”

The latest NHS England data shows A&Es across the country had their worst-ever performance in October since the four-hour target was introduced in 2004, with 83.6 per cent of people arriving at A&E being treated or admitted in that time.

Wigan’s hospital trust saw 86.1 per cent of patients within four hours that month.