Hundreds of written complaints against Wigan GP surgeries

Hundreds of written complaints were made against GP surgeries in Wigan last year, new figures show.



Many grievances related to difficult communication with practices, with the British Medical Association saying issues are caused by doctors too stretched to spend enough time with patients.

Other news: Police dedicate specialist investigators to 'horrific' Wigan shooting incidents



NHS Digital figures show that 246 written complaints were made against doctors’ surgeries in the NHS Wigan Borough CCG in 2018-19.

Of the 229 resolved, 34 per cent were fully upheld, and 26 per cent partially upheld.

The most common reason for complaints against GP surgeries in the area was communication.

GPs were the most common subject of complaints, mentioned in 39 per cent of new cases – followed by administrative staff including receptionists (30 per cent) and cases in which no staff were involved or staff were categorised as other (19 per cent).

Local health chiefs were today quick to point out that the figures were very small compared to the overall number of consultations in the borough annually.

Across England, nearly 93,000 complaints were made against primary care givers in 2018-19. For GPs, they most commonly cited communications or staff attitudes, behaviour and values.

The British Medical Association’s GP committee chair, Dr Richard Vautrey, said: “This survey shows much of the dissatisfaction felt by patients stems from communication problems, rather than clinical errors, and doctors know that they simply don’t have enough time to spend with their patients and cope with rising demand, with the risk that communication issues could arise.

“All clinicians want to do their jobs safely, but need the time, resources and funding to be able to do that.”

One GP surgery, Pennygate Medical Centre in Hindley, received 17 written complaints last year. Of 16 resolved, one was fully upheld and 14 partially.

NHS dentists in the CCG received a further 76 written complaints in 2018-19 – 43 were fully upheld and three partially.

Prof Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs and their teams see over one million patients every day, and we actively encourage patients to submit feedback and raise complaints if they are not satisfied with any aspect of the care they’ve received so that we can continue to improve all aspects of our service.

“We know from the last independent GP patient survey that the great majority of patients have a good experience of general practice, and this demonstrates the hard work and dedication of GPs and their teams who are working tirelessly to deliver high quality care, in every corner of the country.

“As a profession, we are facing immense workforce pressures with a huge increase in patient numbers coupled with a shortage of doctors to care for them.

“Inevitably, this will occasionally impact on the service we can deliver, and this can be frustrating for patients – and for GPs.”

Dr Tim Dalton, chair of NHS Wigan Borough CCG, said: “There are over 5,000 appointments every week day in GP practices in Wigan borough, which is over one million appointments a year.

“So whilst 246 written complaints in a year may sound quite a lot, it is a tiny number in comparison.

“However, every complaint is important and is an opportunity to learn and improve, and there are processes in place to make sure that complaints are looked into to consider what could have been done better.

“We are pleased that overall, in the latest patient survey, 87 per cent of patients felt that they have a good overall experience at their GP practice, higher than the national average of 83 per cent.”

While NHS Digital said that data quality issues meant complaints could not be compared year-on-year, the figures show that 257 written complaints were submitted against GPs in the Wigan Borough CCG in 2017-18, and 76 against dentists.