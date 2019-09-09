Hygiene ratings: Latest results

Top food hygiene ratings have been dished out to a range of Wigan eateries visited by health inspectors in July.
Surprise visits were made at 60 of the borough’s food-serving establishments in July, with just under half of those reviewed (28) earning the highest possible mark of five.
The second highest mark of four was served up to 10 businesses, while seven were given a ‘good’ score of three.
There were eight premises ranked as two, while a further seven earned a one-star rating.
No businesses were scored zero for the month.
St John Rigby College’s catering service received a dreaded one rating in May, but earned a five following a re-inspection.
The popular Italian restaurant Rigaletto’s, based at the DW Stadium, was another establishment to bounce back from a disappointing result, earning a five just a month after being given a three.
Primrose Farm pub and restaurant, which opened in June with much fanfare, also earned the highest possible score at the first attempt.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.
Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2019.
FIVE STARS:
Aramark at St John Rigby College, Gathurst Road, Orrell
Bengal Curry Pot, 1-3 Gerard Street, Ashton
Bispham Hall Recreation Club, Smethurst Road, Billinge
Chartwells, Warrington Road, Ashton
Crafty Cupcake, Private address
Dolce St Johns CE Junior and Infant School, Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Galloways, Carr Lane, Wigan
Galloways, Market Street, Wigan
Golborne Fry, 126 Lowton Road, Golborne
Greenhalgh’s, Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Greenhalghs, 58a Market Street, Wigan
Greenhalghs, 10 Standishgate, Wigan
Greenlands Out Of School Care Ltd, Garrett Lane, Tyldesley
Happy Hours Day Nursery, Downall Green Road, Ashton
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club, Green Lane, Lowton
McColls, 308-338 Wigan Road, Ashton
Morrisons Local Service Station/Morrisons Local, East Lancashire Road, Lowton
Pipsqueaks Play Cafe Ltd, Orrell Road, Orrell
Primrose Farm, Queen Pit Road, Wigan
Rigalettos, Loire Drive, Robin Park
Rolando’s, Private address
Snack in the Box, Private address
Spice Lounge Seasonings, 8-9 Clayton Street, Wigan
St Johns Mosley Common Nursery & Out of Hours School Club, Commonside Road, Worsley
Sugar Mama, Private address
The Fish at Goose Green, 12 Clapgate Lane, Wigan
The Galley at LLSC, Green Lane, Lowton
Total Fitness Club Cafe, Warrington Road, Wigan
FOUR STARS:
Casa Carlos, 98 Standishgate, Wigan
Costa, 43a The Grand Arcade, Wigan
Green Cardamom, 4 Wigan Road, Ashton
Ince Balti, 148 Manchester Road, Ince
Sinners Club, 17a Wallgate, Wigan
St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
The Boulevard, 19 Wallgate, Wigan
Wellbeing Wigan CIC, 156 Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Wigan Auction House Cafe, Miry Lane, Wigan
Yates Fish & Chip Shop, 494 Warrington Road, Wigan
THREE STARS:
Al Capone, 56 Market Street, Hindley
Best One, 123 Scholes, Wigan
Golborne Chinese Kitchen, 59-61 High Street, Golborne
Munchies, 78a Bolton Road, Atherton
New Golden Dragon, 109 Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan
The Hot Spot Cafe, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan
The Red Dragon, 191 Scot Lane, Wigan
TWO STARS:
Cook & Foragers, School Lane, Haigh
McColls, 191 Warrington Road, Ince
Munchies, 16 Bulteel Street, Wigan
News and Booze, 451 Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw
Sunbeams Day Nursery, 23 Bolton Old Road, Atherton
Taz Mahal, 192 Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
The Sandwich Corner, 35 Warrington Road, Ashton
ONE STAR:
Greyhound Hotel, Sporting Lodge Inns, Warrington Road, Leigh
Higher Ince Express, 98-100 Ince Green Lane, Ince
Lowton Tandoori Takeaway, 257 Newton Road, Lowton
Ozzy’s Pizza, 682 Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge
Spice Lounge, 91-93 Chapel Street, Leigh
The Sandwich Bar, Wigan Lane, Wigan
You You’s Fish & Chips Chinese Takeaway, 11 Oaklands Road, Lowton