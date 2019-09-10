In the pink to support cancer campaign

West Lancs MP Rosie Cooper added a dash of pink to her usual garb to support Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink fund-raiser.

Since launching in 2002, wear it pink has raised over £33m. Ms Cooper is calling for constituents to join her, by signing up to the campaign and helping to make possible life-saving breast cancer research and support for those affected by the disease.

She said: “Every year in the UK, 55,000 women and around 350 men are given the devastating news that they have breast cancer. That’s why I’m encouraging constituents to take part in Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink day on Friday October 18. The money raised by this wonderful event has such a huge impact, allowing Breast Cancer Now to fund vital research and support for those living with a diagnosis.”

Visit www.wearitpink.org/mp to register for a free fund-raising pack.