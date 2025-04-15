Join the Bowel Movement: A new roadshow invites Wigan residents get to know the signs of bowel cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Look out for a new bright blue van which is visiting Wigan to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer. Residents are invited to pop on board to get information about how to spot bowel cancer and learn about bowel cancer screening. It’s hoped the touring van will help people recognise potential bowel cancer symptoms at an earlier stage, when it’s more treatable.

The van is part of a number of “This Van Can” projects being run by the NHS Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance, and has spent the last six months visiting all areas of Greater Manchester. It will be finishing its tour in Wigan between 16th and 26th April, which also coincides with bowel cancer awareness month.

NHS staff and bowel cancer patients have worked together to develop the roadshow and hope it will help save lives.

Specially trained ambassadors on the van will teach people about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, and when to seek help. They will also be able to talk people through how to complete the easy, at-home screening test – also known as a FIT test.

Patient representatives Nadine, Nabila, Sharon and Russ with van ambassadors Vanessa and Michaela, with the “This Van Can” bowel cancer awareness roadshow van.

Roger Prudham, Clinical Lead for colorectal cancer in Greater Manchester, said: “Finding bowel cancer early makes all the difference. Research shows that around 9 out of 10 people will survive bowel cancer when it’s diagnosed at its earliest stage. We really want to find as many cancers as possible as early as we can to help save more lives. Helping people know what to look out for is an important part of that. Our bowel cancer awareness van will be out on the roads across Wigan – visiting shopping centres and high streets - helping people understand what they need to look out for.

“The team will also be able to help with advice about the bowel cancer screening programme for those who are eligible.”

Sarah Taylor, a Greater Manchester GP, said: “Symptoms of bowel cancer could include blood in your poo or bleeding from your bottom, pain or a lump in your tummy, or losing weight without trying. If you’ve had any of these symptoms for three weeks or more, your GP would really like to speak to you about it. Don’t be embarrassed – we have these conversations every day, and we can help.

“Chances are it’s not cancer – these symptoms can have lots of other causes too – but if it is cancer, the sooner we spot it the easier it is to treat.”

Look out for the bright blue bus, visiting Wigan to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer.

Vanessa, from Trafford, was treated for bowel cancer at the Manchester Royal Infirmary in 2005, and will be on hand at the roadshow to talk to members of the public as a This Van Can Ambassador. She said

“As a bowel cancer patient myself, I understand how even thinking about the possibility of having cancer can be really scary, but please don’t let that stop you getting help.

“If you see the van, please do pop on for a chat. We can talk you through what signs and symptoms to look out for, and even the best way to do your at-home screening test when you get one. We’re here to help.”

The van will be visiting the following Wigan locations:

Robin Retail Park – Wednesday 16th and Saturday 19th April

Tesco, Leigh – Thursday 17th and Saturday 26th April

Tesco, Central Park Way – Thursday 24th and Friday 25th April