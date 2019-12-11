Joining the fight for poorly Wigan tot Ruby’s future

A charity boxing match is to take place in support of a two-year-old girl continuing her fight with leukaemia.

Ruby Rose Scotson became severely ill in May, some weeks before her second birthday and after a series of tests, was diagnosed with Juvenile Myelomonocytic leukaemia and inflammatory lung disease.

Toby Lynch, a friend of the family, will be competing in an Ultra White Collar Boxing event this Saturday at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester.

He said: “I have never done anything like this before but I chose to fight because Ruby is fighting and never giving up.”

The Platt Bridge youngster has spent the last few months undergoing chemotherapy to contain the disease and in August, received a successful bone marrow transplant to cure the cancer.

Regular check-ups recently revealed the devastating news that her donor cells were no longer at 100 per cent.

Ruby will be undergoing further treatment this month, involving donor lymphocyte infusion to help bring her donor levels back up and fight off any cancerous cells.

It has been a tough year for her parents Lacey Roberts, Tom Scotson and big sister Holly but family and friends have been fund-raising to support them.

Toby wants to raise money for Ruby and her family as the brave toddler has asked for an iPad this Christmas.

He said: “Ruby spends a lot of time in isolation so having an iPad of her own will give her access to a lot of entertainment.”

In preparation for the event, Toby has changed his lifestyle dramatically and has been training twice a week at a gym in Stockport, taking part in fitness tests and techniques, while also changing his diet by eating healthy pre-packed meals.

He is hoping his charity fight will create awareness of the rare disease which makes up only two per cent of all children’s cancers.

He added: “I’ve really enjoyed the experience and the reason I’m doing this carried me through. This isn’t the end for me.”

Boxing is proving an effective fund-raising channel for the appeal. Blundell’s Boxing Gym organised a show in Aspull in her honour last summer, which helped raise nearly £2,000. Ruby’s uncle Nick Grady stole the show as he defeated his old pal Carl Sweeney.

You can donate to support Ruby and her family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraising-for-ruby-rose