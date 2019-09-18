Keith’s relief at foot operation success by top Wigan surgeons

A few clicks of a mouse led to Keith Mackie’s deliverance from years of agony by top Wigan surgeons.



Keith, who has lived with metatarsalgia (pain in the ball of the foot) since 2010 and had seen his condition deteriorate over time, decided to look further afield from his Yorkshire home after enduring failed treatments.

Often using a wheelchair and having a carer, Keith found a lifeline online when he discovered Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust’s orthopaedic Centre of Excellence.

The 70-year-old said; “As they say, the rest is history.

“Prior to my operations at Wrightington Hospital, I had pain with every step and was walking on my heels.

“The pain was unbearable and I was running out of options close to where I lived in Huddersfield.

“Finding a solution and receiving the treatment at Wrightington Hospital has been life-changing.”

Keith needed somewhere that would carry out complex foot surgery, and he chose right with Wrightington hospital.

He underwent four operations under the surgical expertise of James Davenport – a specialist in foot and ankle surgery – and is set for one more next year.

“The idea that we should stay or use the hospitals near to where we live for surgery is all well and good, but to get the standard of service and complex surgery required for orthopaedic patients, it is a much better idea to go to a place like Wrightington which is impossible to beat,” added Keith who is recovering well since his latest operation.

“The big benefits of the hospital is its flexibility, pragmatism, integrity and dealing with matters at hand in a thoroughly explained way.

“I had very complex foot issues which required many operations and yes, it’s a 52-mile trip from my home, but the care and skill from the consultants and staff at Wrightington Hospital is unbeatable.

“I cannot thank Mr Davenport and his team enough for what they’ve done. When I tell my friends here and in Australia about what’s been done on my foot, they are staggered, as am I. He is more than just a highly skilled surgeon, he is a gentleman. His personal approach is reassuring, pragmatic and friendly – I have been privileged to have his services.”

Keith now enjoys going on holidays and carrying out everyday tasks that he was unable to previously do.

Mr Davenport said: “Mr Mackie needed complex surgery on his foot which was causing him so much pain and discomfort.

“He required several procedures as he had multiple problems on both feet. His operations included corrections to the position of the smaller bones in his feet and also work on the soft tissues and nerves. Each operation could be performed as a day case and he was able to put weight on the foot straight after each procedure. We take great pride in improving the lives of our patients who are at the centre of everything we do.”

You have the right to choose:

If you’re referred for your first outpatient appointment, in most cases you have the right to choose which hospital in England to go to.

You are able to choose which consultant-led team will be in charge of your treatment, as long as that team provides the treatment you require.

If you wish to be treated by a particular consultant for a procedure, you can choose to have your first outpatient appointment at Wrightington Hospital.

This choice is a legal right. If you’re not offered a choice at the point of referral, ask your doctor why or contact your local CCG group.