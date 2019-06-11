Kind traders serve up big cash gift for cancer cause

Generous traders have been pulling out all the stops to raise thousands of pounds for a leading cancer charity.

Stallholders at Leigh Market have hosted book sales, tombolas and raffles over 12 months to bring in an impressive £2,826 for Prostate Cancer UK.

The traders at the Gas Street shopping venue nominated the national research charity to be the recipients of their work for good causes in May 2018 and concluded the fund-raising last month.

Kathryn Holt, owner of Cafe Central and a Leigh Market committee member, said: “I’m really thankful to the other stalls in the market who have come together to make the fund-raising successful. Leigh Market really is like a family and we do what we can to help each other. You don’t get that kind of relationship elsewhere.

“We also would like to thank the customers of Leigh Market because they’re so generous and supportive. We wouldn’t be able to raise as much as we do without them!”

The traders started collecting for charities in 2010 and over the past nine years have raised around £30,000. Those who have benefitted include Macmillan to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The fund-raising continues with the new 12-month drive helping the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

Ms Holt said: “You never know when you’re going to need medical support. Most of the work NWAS do is delivered by volunteers, so they rely on donations to keep going.

“We really enjoy doing our bit and coming up with new ideas on how to raise money. It’s a community effort and we look forward to the different events that will take place over the next year.”

Christine Symons, who works on the stall E&J Cards in the market, knows first-hand how the ambulance service can make a difference to people’s lives.

She said: “Twelve months ago, my grandson had an accident in an outdoor play area and it was a real possibility that he would lose his arm. He needed emergency help and thanks to their quick and professional response, my grandson was able to keep his arm and now he is growing into a healthy and fit boy.”

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “The effort that Leigh Market’s stall holders go to in order to raise money for charity is admirable. They are extremely proud of the close-knit community they are a part of and that shows when they come together in this way to help other people. By having charity boxes at their tills and putting on simple activities day-to-day really can make a difference.”