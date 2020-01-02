Laughing gas canisters found during church’s litter pick

More laughing gas canisters have been removed from the streets just days after hundreds were found by community litter pickers.

Ashton councillors Anthony Sykes and Jenny Bullen, as well as activist Danny Fletcher who is standing as a Labour candidate in the 2020 local elections, took to the streets with members of St Thomas and St Luke’s church for their monthly community clear-up, and ended the day with bin bags stuffed with litter of all varieties, including more used nitrous oxide canisters.

Coun Bullen and Sykes following the clean up

The find came just days after Mr Fletcher and fellow volunteers found hundreds of the empty “laughing gas” chargers left in broad daylight close to Ashton market.

Despite the second worrying discovery in the space of a week, Coun Sykes, who earlier this year called for more action to be taken to combat nitrous oxide abuse, was pleased with the work of the volunteers on their final litter clean-up before Christmas, saying: “Even finding more of those NO canisters can’t dampen my festive mood.”

Nitrous oxide is taken by inhalation. Users typically transfer the gas from the canister to a balloon using a dispenser.

Once the gas is inside the balloon, the user inhales it to experience symptoms such as euphoria, giddiness. Side effects include numbness, blurred vision, confusion and dizziness.

Frank, one of the UK’s biggest drug helpline, warns that laughing gas can be fatal if it is inhaled directly from the dispenser as it can damage the lungs. The helpline also warned that people have died after inhaling laughing gas.

Experts say that taking the drug in an enclosed space, such as a car, is also “very dangerous”.

They have given the following advice: “Never place a plastic bag over your head. If you take too much nitrous oxide you risk falling unconscious and/or suffocating from the lack of oxygen. People have died this way. Heavy regular use of nitrous oxide can lead to a deficiency of vitamin B12 and to a form of anaemia.

Severe B12 deficiency can lead to serious nerve damage, causing tingling and numbness in the fingers and toes.

“This can be very painful and make walking difficult. Regular use can stop you forming white blood cells properly. It can be hard to judge the amount to use safely. If you have too much you can end up fainting, having an accident or worse.”

Addaction’s Wigan branch can be contacted on 01942 487578, and the Leigh branch can be reached on 01942 404299. Alternatively, visit addaction.org.uk