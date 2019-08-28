Lead scavengers cause thousands of pounds' damage to Wigan's hospital HQ

Health chiefs have slammed intruders who plundered lead from the roof of Wigan hospital trust’s headquarters building.

Raiders clambered onto the top of the grade II listed premises, off Wigan Lane, over the weekend of August 10 and 11 to strip away waterproof flashing, leaving it vulnerable to the elements.

It is assumed the metal was stolen for its scrap value and the damage was estimated at several thousands of pounds

Mary Fleming, chief operating officer at Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Due to the actions of these individuals, public money that should be funding the NHS now has to be diverted to fix the damage caused.”

CCTV footage has been passed to the police.