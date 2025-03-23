Lockdown fifth anniversary: pictures of Wigan town centre in March 2020

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 13:00 BST
Today, Sunday March 23, is the fifth anniversary of the first government-imposed lockdown as Covid-19 swept the country.

Residents were told to stay at home and many businesses closed. But as these pictures taken in Wigan town centre five years ago to the day, not everyone followed the instructions.

1. Members of the public in Wigan town centre, ignoring government guidelines on staying home to stay safe and avoid spreading the coronavirus

2. Wigan Indoor Market shut

3. Stay home, save lives: the message from Barclay's bank

4. Some banks stayed open

