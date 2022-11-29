The charity needs volunteers to provide face-to-face and telephone support to people in the local area who are living with cancer.

The Macmillan Buddy Service matches people living with cancer with compassionate volunteers to provide emotional and practical support.

There is a particular need for more volunteers right across the county to help those with cancer feel less alone and isolated.

A Macmillan buddy scheme volunteer

Catriona Wilkinson, Macmillan’s Volunteering Services Delivery Manager for the North of England, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for people to develop their skills, while making a huge difference to the lives of others. I have seen first-hand the incredible impact the community buddy scheme has both on our volunteers and especially those they help, particularly those who are struggling with anxiety or loneliness.

“Our volunteers tell us the role is extremely rewarding and we want to be able to reach even more people who need us. There has never been a better time to join the Macmillan Community Buddy Service and I would urge anyone who wants to make a difference in their local community to get in touch – a chat goes a long way in putting the smile back on someone’s face.”

Full training will be provided to volunteers, who will be asked to spend time talking and listening, to help with the emotional wellbeing of the people they are matched with.

They may also be asked to help with practical tasks, such as shopping, cleaning and gardening.