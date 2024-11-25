A heritage blue plaque celebrating the inspirational orthopaedic surgeon Prof Sir John Charnley has been unveiled in Wigan.

Family, friends and colleagues of the hip surgery pioneer gathered at Wrightington Hospital, 62 years to the day his first total hip replacement operation was performed.

Led by Wigan Council, the borough’s blue plaque scheme sees permanent memorials installed in public places, highlighting the impact recipients have made on local heritage and culture.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Our Blue Plaques recognise remarkable contributions and this particular honour for the work of Prof Sir John Charnley embodies what the scheme is all about.

“His record and influence here in Wigan borough and across the world is phenomenal and alongside our colleagues in the health service, we’re proud to see the plaque in place at Wrightington Hospital, where he did so much of his amazing work.”

Prof Sir John Charnley was a consultant hip surgeon at Wrightington Hospital between 1948 until his death in 1982.

He pioneered the first total hip replacement in 1962 and established the Centre for Hip Surgery, also in the borough.

His contribution to orthopaedic surgery received widespread recognition both nationally and internationally, including a knighthood in 1977.

Tabitha Gardner, chief finance officer at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted that Wigan Council have awarded this Blue Plaque to Prof Sir John Charnley.

"Though this marker recognises this historical significance of his pioneering work in Orthopaedics, Wrightington Hospital remains a fully-operational orthopaedic surgical hub that continues to perform more joint replacements than any other hospital, nationally.

“Prof Sir John Charnley’s development of his successful hip replacement and his dedication to improve the lives of patients is well documented and we continue to improve our knowledge and understanding of joint replacement through research and training at Wrightington Hospital.”

Since 2018, two blue plaque recipients have been chosen in Wigan borough, with ceremonies taking place through the year linked to the council’s cultural manifesto, The Fire Within.

Acknowledgement of Sir John’s work has been recognised locally in other ways too, including the naming of a Standish pub-restaurant after him.