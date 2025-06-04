Men’s Health Week – NHS Greater Manchester calls for all boys and men to look after their health

In honour of Men’s Health Week, which runs from Monday 9th-Sunday 15th June, NHS Greater Manchester is encouraging men and boys across Greater Manchester to take control of their physical and mental health

The annual Men’s Health Week, aims to raise awareness about preventable health issues that disproportionately affect men, such as heart disease, mental health problems, and prostate cancer – encouraging men and boys to seek help and support these issues.

That’s why NHS Greater Manchester is calling for our male population to learn the symptoms of the most common health issues, and to seek help and support as early as possible – because the earlier you’re diagnosed the better the outcome…

Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer survivor, Stephen Wilson, 64 year old dad of four

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with 1 in 8 white men and 1 in 4 black men getting it. That’s why it’s vital that every man is aware of what it is and the potential signs – because the earlier you find it, the easier it is to treat. In fact, according to a study by Cancer Research UK, if it is detected early, over 80% of men diagnosed with prostate cancer today are predicted to survive for at least ten years.

The prostate is a small gland in the pelvis and is part of the male reproductive system. The cancer usually develops slowly, so there may be no signs for many years until the prostate is large enough to affect the urethra (the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the penis). When this happens, you may notice the following things:

An increased need to wee, often during the night

Straining while you wee

A feeling that your bladder has not fully emptied

Seeing blood in urine or semen

If you do have any of these symptoms, please ensure you go to your GP – but remember, it doesn’t mean you definitely have cancer as they can be caused by something else such as an enlarged non-cancerous prostate.

The chances of developing prostate cancer are higher for:

Black men

Those who have a family history of prostate, breast or ovarian cancer

Men over the age of 50

If you fall into one of the higher risk groups, you should speak to your GP to discuss your risk. You may also decide to ask for a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test – a blood test that measures the amount of PSA in the blood, which can help detect prostate problems.

Heart Disease

Men are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) at an earlier age than women. That’s why it’s important that men know the early warning signs of heart disease. Symptoms can include:

Chest pain or discomfort

Shortness of breath

Fatigue or weakness

Palpitations or irregular heartbeats

Swelling in the legs or ankles

The good news is that many risk factors for heart disease can be managed or eliminated through lifestyle changes. This includes regularly monitoring your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels; quitting smoking; adopting a heart-healthy diet, doing at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise every day; finding healthy ways to manage stress; and limiting alcohol to no more than 14 units per week.

For more information about CVD and how to prevent it visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/cardiovascular-disease/

Mental Health

Mental health is just as important as physical health but can often get neglected, even though nationally, suicide is the leading cause of death for men under 50, with ¾ of deaths by suicide being men and in Greater Manchester alone we lose over 200 people a year to suicide.

While it can seem daunting, it’s so important for men to get support before they reach crisis, and there are many peer support groups across Greater Manchester and bereavement support is available from the Greater Manchester Bereavement Service, as well as the Samaritans and Papyrus.

Everyone, whatever their age or gender, can also play their part in helping to prevent deaths by suicide by completing Zero Suicide Alliance’s free online training that takes just 30 minutes.

For more information about suicide prevention and stories of hope from people who have overcome thoughts of suicide visit NHS Greater Manchester’s Shining A Light On Suicide website: https://shiningalightonsuicide.org.uk/stories-of-hope/.

Over 40s NHS Health Check

Wish there was a free test that could check for health problems that you didn’t even know you had? The good news is there is!

The NHS offers a free overall health check-up for anyone (men and women) aged 40-74 who doesn’t have any pre-existing chronic conditions.

The simple 20-30 minute check can tell you whether you’re at higher risk of getting certain health problems as well as how to reduce your risk of these conditions, such as:

Heart disease

Diabetes

Kidney disease

Stroke

Anyone eligible will be invited to an NHS Health Check by your GP or local council every 5 years. If you’re eligible but have not been invited or have been invited in the past and not taken up the offer, you can contact your GP practice to arrange it.

For more information about the free over 40s NHS Health Check visit: https://www.nhs.uk/tests-and-treatments/nhs-health-check/

So however old you are – NHS Greater Manchester hopes that all men and boys will use this year’s Men’s Health Week to take notice of their own physical and mental health, learn to know the warning signs of common illnesses, and get the help they need as early as possible.

EARLY DIAGNOSIS PROSTATE CANCER CASE STUDY

Stephen Wilson, now 64, a dad-of-four, from Ashton-Under-Lyne, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011. He’d gone to his doctor, aged 50, about a hernia but mentioned he’d been having some other problems including some back pain and his is GP suggested he had a PSA test.

Stephen’s PSA test showed he needed further investigations and further scans revealed he had prostate cancer. He was treated with surgery – a prostatectomy to remove his prostate – at Stepping Hill Hospital. Unfortunately, two years later his cancer came back and he was treated with radiotherapy at The Christie at Oldham. Since then he has remained cancer free and now runs support groups to help other men affected by prostate cancer and volunteers with Mentell.org.uk.

Stephen, whose dad died of prostate cancer, said: “I didn’t even know what a PSA test was at the time. I’d had a bit of back ache but had put that down to the job I’d been doing working in a factory helping with the 2011 census. Afterwards I found out my dad had died from prostate cancer in his 70s. I was only in my 20s when he died, and it wasn’t spoken about then it was just known as the big-C so I didn’t realise he’d had prostate cancer.

“My NHS treatment was brilliant. Everyone was nice and helpful. I had a Macmillan nurse who I could phone up and ask for advice. She put me in touch with a prostate cancer support group and the first time I went I thought I’d gone to the wrong place because everyone was laughing and joking. When I heard other people’s stories it made me feel less scared because I could see that when caught early prostate cancer wasn’t a death sentence.

“Now I speak to men about prostate cancer all the time - I was speaking to people at a car show room last week! It’s important men are aware of the symptoms and know if they are at greater risk – for example if their dad has had prostate cancer or their mum has had breast or ovarian cancer. If men are worried or have symptoms, they should always speak to their GP. It’s important for men to have people to talk to about cancer as well which might not always be their wife or girlfriend of family. It’s one of the biggest things men can go through and as men we don’t always talk enough.”