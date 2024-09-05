Month of Hope to begin with arrival of memorial quilt in Wigan
The special memorial quilt was created in 2020 and each of the 54 unique squares in it have been lovingly created in memory of someone lost to suicide.
It is the first time the quilt has been on display in the borough and it will arrive to coincide with the start of Month of Hope.
Bridging World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Awareness Day on October 10, Month of Hope is a time where candid discussions about mental health are encouraged in order to eliminate stigmas and inspire a community-wide effort to prevent suicide.
Coun Danny Fletcher, lead member for Leisure and Public Health at Wigan Council, said: “Month of Hope is one the most important annual events in the calendar. Suicide is a tragedy that has impacted far too many people in this borough and throughout the country.
“Here in Wigan borough we want to break down the stigma surrounding this topic and ensure that no one feels there is nowhere for them to turn.
“This month is also about inspiring hope and engaging in acts of kindness that offer support to one another. By coming together and having open conversations, we can all make a difference.”
Messages of hope will be placed throughout the borough along with small, crocheted flowers. Anyone who finds the flowers are encouraged either to take the messages home with them for support or to pass it on to a friend, family member or colleague who they feel may need it.
Last month Wigan charity Epic Hope also launched the Hope in an Envelope campaign where they are inviting anyone to write a message of hope and post it in purple post boxes across the borough, including the Grand Arcade and Leigh Market.
Those messages are then being distributed to people who need them the most, including on September 8 where the charity has organised the Walk of Hope. Leaving Mesnes Park at 2pm, the Walk of Hope will see participants head to Wigan Pier where paper boats will be released in memory of those whose lives have been lost to suicide, followed by a service of remembrance at Wigan Parish Church.
