Month of Hope returns to Wigan borough this month with the arrival of the Speak Their Name quilt which is touring locations across Greater Manchester.

The special memorial quilt was created in 2020 and each of the 54 unique squares in it have been lovingly created in memory of someone lost to suicide.

It is the first time the quilt has been on display in the borough and it will arrive to coincide with the start of Month of Hope.

Bridging World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Awareness Day on October 10, Month of Hope is a time where candid discussions about mental health are encouraged in order to eliminate stigmas and inspire a community-wide effort to prevent suicide.

Ellie Palma-Cass, founder of Epic Hope CIC, pictured at The Grand Arcade, Wigan. The mental health and suicide prevention organisation recently launched its Hope in an Envelope campaign, where members of the public can write a message of hope, kind words, poem or a letter for someone who might need to read words of hope and positivity and drop in the special purple post boxes located at the Grand Arcade, outside Rebuild with Hope store, upper floor of The Grand Arcade

Coun Danny Fletcher, lead member for Leisure and Public Health at Wigan Council, said: “Month of Hope is one the most important annual events in the calendar. Suicide is a tragedy that has impacted far too many people in this borough and throughout the country.

“Here in Wigan borough we want to break down the stigma surrounding this topic and ensure that no one feels there is nowhere for them to turn.

“This month is also about inspiring hope and engaging in acts of kindness that offer support to one another. By coming together and having open conversations, we can all make a difference.”

Messages of hope will be placed throughout the borough along with small, crocheted flowers. Anyone who finds the flowers are encouraged either to take the messages home with them for support or to pass it on to a friend, family member or colleague who they feel may need it.

Last month Wigan charity Epic Hope also launched the Hope in an Envelope campaign where they are inviting anyone to write a message of hope and post it in purple post boxes across the borough, including the Grand Arcade and Leigh Market.

Those messages are then being distributed to people who need them the most, including on September 8 where the charity has organised the Walk of Hope. Leaving Mesnes Park at 2pm, the Walk of Hope will see participants head to Wigan Pier where paper boats will be released in memory of those whose lives have been lost to suicide, followed by a service of remembrance at Wigan Parish Church.

Rachael Musgrave, Director of Public Health at Wigan Council, said: “Suicide is a tragedy that has touched many people in our borough. It is crucial that no one feels they have nowhere to turn. We are committed to ensuring that everyone is aware of the support available, whether it be help for how you’re feeling or any other personal challenges you’re experiencing . No one should ever feel alone.

“Month of Hope underscores Wigan Council’s dedication to suicide prevention and fostering hope. I encourage everyone in the borough to reflect on how their feeling and look out for others too. Remember, it’s okay to ask for help.”

The Say Their Name Quilt will be on display:

Leigh Town Hall – Monday to Friday September 9 to 13

Wigan Central Library – Monday to Friday September 16 to 20

Wigan Council will also be supported by Wigan SOBS, GM Bereavement Service, Samaritans and Project Linus to run quilting workshops on Thursday September 12 and 19.

For more information and advice about mental wellbeing and suicide prevention support available in Wigan visit:

Wigan Training & Information on Suicide Prevention (padlet.com)

Mental Wellbeing Support (padlet.com)