More long waits for new ops after cancellations by Wigan's hospitals

Patients whose operations are cancelled at the last minute by Wigan’s hospitals are having to wait longer than a month for them to be rescheduled.



Royal College of Surgeons has blamed underfunding, fewer beds and staff shortages for the rising number of cancellations across England, which have reached the highest level since records began a quarter of a century ago.

NHS rules say non-urgent procedures, such as hip or knee operations, that are cancelled at the last minute should be rescheduled within a maximum of 28 days.

However, of the 211 patients who had their surgery cancelled by the Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) in the three months to September, nine per cent were not addressed within 28 days.

This was an increase on the same period last year, when only two per cent of patients weren’t treated within 28 days.

The data covers cancellations for non-clinical reasons, such as bed or staff shortages.

There were almost 21,000 last-minute cancellations across England in the same period, an increase of 13 per cent compared to the same period last year and the highest number since records began in 1994.

Of these, seven per cent of patients did not have their operations rescheduled within 28 days.

Prof Derek Alderson, president of the RCS, said it is “incredibly disappointing” for both patients and staff when operations are cancelled.

He said: “Surgery can transform lives. Those needing new joints for instance can be free of pain, are able to exercise and return to their normal life style, without sleepless nights or dependence on strong pain killers.

“To have an operation cancelled after waiting many weeks or months not only puts the patient’s health at risk but often has important social consequences such as more time off work.

“Patients deserve to have their treatment within a reasonable timeframe.

“However, the number of cancelled operations is rising, because the NHS has been working to an ever tighter budget, with fewer hospital beds and more gaps in staff rotas.”

A last-minute cancellation is defined as being either on the day that a patient was due to arrive, after the patient has arrived, or on the day of the operation itself.

If a trust is unable to reschedule the operation within 28 days, it must instead fund the treatment with another hospital.

It also forfeits its payment from the NHS Clinical Commissioning Group that funds healthcare in the area.

Prof Alderson added: “The public love the NHS and believe it deserves to be invested in.

“Whichever party forms the next government must listen to what the public expect, which is a proper level of investment in our much-treasured, but over-extended health service.”

An NHS spokesman said: “These figures reflect significant increases in demand for both emergency and planned care, but despite this the number of cancelled urgent operations remains low set against the millions of operations performed in the NHS each year.”