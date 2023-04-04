More Wiganers are trying to give up smoking than almost anywhere else in the country

In fact of all the “cities” – large population areas – in the UK, Wigan ranks sixth for the number of citizens trying to kick the habit.

UK residential rehab provider Abbeycare Foundation conducted a study, analysing Google search volumes for terms related to quitting smoking such as “Quit smoking”, “Go smoke-free” and “Ways to quit smoking”. Also analysed were search terms for smoking alternatives such as “Nicotine patches” and “E-cigarettes”.

Wigan ranked sixth among UK "cities" for the number of Google searches for "how to quit smoking"

Invernes came top with Wigan just five places behind it. Borough residents carried out searches for relevant terms at 339 searches per 100k, more than 130 per 100k.

That’s 65 per cent more than the national average. The search term of “Nicotine patches” proved to be the most popularly searched method of cessation.

Inverness’s search rate was 491 and in second place, residents of Walsall searched related terms at a rate of 488 per 100k. The town showed a particular interest in nicotine patches, searching for them at a rate of almost 75 per 100k residents. Searches for simple terms like “Quit smoking” and “Quitting smoking” were also frequent.

Other cities in the top 10 include Hereford, Wrexham, Mansfield, Norwich and Lincoln. Bath and Chester complete the top 10.

A spokesperson for Abbeycare Foundation commented on the findings: “Smoking is one of the most prevalent addictions in the UK today and it's useful to raise awareness of the issues, and signpost the support, advice and assistance that’s available.