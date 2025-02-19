‘Movement Moves Minds’ – The Pair smash the 5354 24hr Gym Challenge - raising over £6k for Mental health charities

On Saturday 8th February, two young Girls smashed a phenomenal 24hr gym challenge to support mental health in the Wigan Borough and beyond. Abbie Atherton, 24 from Standish and Caitlin Craig 26, from Aspull are passionate about fitness and how physical health can be instrumental in supporting a person’s mental health.

Raising over £6,000 and is still raising money for Mental Health, they tested their endurance for 24hrs from 8am on Saturday 8th February until 8am on Sunday 9th February. Incredibly they did an impressive 5354m ski/row each and 75 calories on an assault bike split every hour for 24 hours. In total over 128km!!!

Why 5354? Between April 2023 and June 2024, the United Kingdom saw 5354 deaths by suicide Why 75? 75% (3987) of those were men.

The pair were supported throughout the challenge by friends and family, with many showing their support by joining them doing an hour on the machines to support. Many bought gifts and goodies and cheered them on this magnificent achievement.

Abbie and Caitlin on final hour

Abbie who is a personal trainer at Elite Fitness Factory Gym in Pemberton, Wigan said: “We came up with the idea of the 5354 24hr gym challenge as we have both been affected by mental health and suicide. It was a challenge, but we were absolutely determined to complete it, and thanks to the brilliant support we’ve received from our family, friends and gym colleagues who spurred us on, we smashed it and also raised such a huge sum for charity. Making a positive impact and encouraging positive physical and mental health is a mission close to both of our hearts and completing the challenge in honour of those who sadly lost their lives to suicide last year, including my own dad, makes me incredibly proud.”

Caitlin who works for a Mental Health NHS Trust said: “It was really tough, mentally and physically but we were determined to finish it and we did it!!!. It’s nothing compared to those battling with mental health every day.”

Caitlin continues: “We have both been overwhelmed by the support we received and how much money we’ve made for such a worthy cause. We had originally set our target much lower as we didn’t realise just how much support we would receive, so on the day of the challenge, we upped our target from £2000 to £5345. It’s incredible that we smashed that target and raised even more. We would like to thank everybody who contributed and who came along in person to support us as it really helped to keep us focused.”

Lets remember how movement moves minds, the girls have also created a documentary of the event and have managed to interview seven men to talk about how movement has made a positive impact on their mental health. This will be coming soon, if you would be interested to see this follow @mmmovementt on Instagram.