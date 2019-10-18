Mum’s tan-tastic show of thanks to Wigan Infirmary neonatal unit

A mum is showing gratitude to medics who cared for her premature son with scheme turning bronzing to brass.

Four years have passed since Jackson Greenall was born almost two months before his due date.

Ashleigh and Jackson celebrate his fourth birthday

Dogged by an infection during the first few days, the tot needed special care in Wigan Infirmary’s neonatal unit for a week.

Mother Ashleigh, who has a mobile spray-tanning business, is forever grateful and has embarked on a fund-raiser for the unit by giving a third of the money raised by all the tans she carries out in October to it.

Jackson understands about his journey as a premature baby as his 27-year-old mother is happy to show him pictures from when he was on the Neonatal Unit in an incubator.

“He is at the age where he is asking what happened when he was born and he wanted to say thank you in some way,” said Ashleigh.

“So we decided his birth month would be the best time to fund-raise.”

Jackson was brought into the world at 32 weeks on October 11 2015.

Born at 1.15am weighing a very healthy 6lbs 8oz, the tot was kept on the unit for a week, after suffering with Group B streptococcus disease.

“I can’t fault the midwives and doctors, and Wigan Infirmary in general,” said Ashleigh who lives with Jackson in Winstanley.

“They kept me calm and reassured at the most stressful time of my life.”

Ashleigh started building her business - AshleighSprayTans - back in April this year and charges £15 for a spray tan.

Throughout October, she is putting £5 of the price towards her Just Giving page.

The funds will then be passed on to Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust’s Three Wishes Charity Babies and Children Fund.

Ashleigh is also auctioning off an aesthetic voucher donated by her friend, Alex.

So far, Ashleigh has accumulated £150, with just £100 more to raise until she reaches her target.

“Thank you to my doctors and nurses for looking after me and my mummy,” said Jackson, who celebrated his fourth birthday with a play barn-themed party bus with his school friends.

If you wish to donate, visit Ashleigh’s just giving page by searching for Mobile Spray Tans By Ashleigh on www.justgiving.com/fundraising