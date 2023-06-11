Victoria Davies, from Tyldesley, will be performing the daredevil stunt later this month to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Her aunt, Marion Martin, 58, was diagnosed a year ago with lung cancer. In August, it was found it had spread to her spine and was now terminal.

She has two grown-up sons and has been with her partner for the past 30 years.

Vikki Davies (on the right, with her youngest child Freyja, 18 months) pictured with her aunt, Marion Martin, from Atherton

Vikki, 32, said: "I am doing this skydive for my Auntie Mari who is like a mum to me. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and we were told by the end of the year it was terminal.

"My three children are like her grandchildren as are my sister's three kids.

"She has been the most selfless mother, sister and auntie in all her time and her and my uncle Iggy have been through thick and thin together.

Marion Martin, 58, with her partner of 30 years, Iggy.

"They're still going strong and there's never been anyone else they've loved the way they love each other.

"I'm hoping she'll be here to see a video of my skydive as she's not physically able to be there, and to see me hand a big fat cheque to the hospice."

Vikki is doing the skydive from 11,000ft on Saturday, June 24 at Black Knights Skydiving Centre in Cockerham near Lancaster.

Her fundraising target for the hospice is £400, and she has also been doing charity raffles with prizes donated by a few local businesses and work colleagues.

Vikki also recently completed the Wigan 5k Race4life, where she raised £100 for cancer research.

She added: “My auntie Mari is a very humble lady, she has never asked for much in her life and the little things have always meant the most to her. But I want to make a fuss of her, I want her to know how much she is loved and that I will do anything to bring a smile to her face and doing a skydive in her name will definitely do that and raise money for a great cause.”