'My newborn baby was the size of a toddler - doctors gasped when he came out and his head was the size of a melon'
A mum has told how midwives gasped when she gave birth to a baby boy weighing nearly 12lbs who was the 'size of a toddler' with a head 'as big as a melon'.
Ruby Eden, 24, was originally told by doctors her newborn Teddie was likely to weigh 9lbs before he arrived into the world weighing a whopping 11lbs 13oz.
He then quite literally tipped the scales when nurses went to weigh him as he was too big and almost knocked them over.
Ruby and husband Chris, 27, were forced to put Teddie straight into outfits for three-month-old babies as newborn clothes were too small.
The couple had been expecting their second child to be on the larger side but said everyone was left shocked by Teddie's enormous size when he was born.
Mum-of-two Ruby, of Warrington, Cheshire, said: "I was extremely shocked when I saw Teddie for the first time.
"He was like a toddler. He was massive. My husband saw him and just said ‘he's a chunky boy’ as he was stunned.
“All the midwives gasped when they saw Teddie come out and I wished I had filmed my family members expressions when they met him for the first time.
“Everyone was just so shocked and confused as to why Teddie was such a big baby.
“Whilst pregnant with him, my bump was smaller than it was with my daughter’s.
“He must have been hiding the weight somehow
“I took a newborn size hat in for Teddie to wear at the hospital and there was just no chance it was going to fit his head.
“It was the size of a small honeydew melon, and the nurse had to fetch me an extra-large baby one.
“When he was put on the scales in the operating room after he was born, he almost tipped them. Despite being a newborn he seemed too big for them."
Ruby gave birth to Teddie on August 1, 2022 at 5:45pm - eight days after her due date at Warrington Hospital.
After being told at her final scan her baby would be ‘slightly bigger’ than normal she had prepared herself for another 9lb child like her first daughter Delilah-Rose.
But, following an emergency C-section the day after her 41-week scan, her hefty bundle of joy tipped the scales at 11lbs 13oz.
Full-time mum Ruby added: “Even though the midwife had told me to expect a slightly bigger baby this time round, she only meant 9lbs.
"I had come to terms with that as my daughter was born three ounces off this when she was born.
“I was never expecting to have a child that was almost 12 pounds.
“I’m glad I had a C-section and not a natural birth."
Ruby has since shared her birthing story on TikTok and it has received 1.5 million views and over 207k likes.
Teddie was born with a condition called polyhydramnios which occurs when there is too much amniotic fluid around the baby during pregnancy.
He then spent time in and out of hospital at six-weeks-old and lost a lot of weight due to issues with his liver.