News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

National Clean Air Month: the 12 areas in Wigan with the best air quality

Wigan may have once been known for its coal mines, but fortunately the quality of air in the borough has much improved since then.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:30 BST

Breathing in dirty air can increase the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, and concern over these health risks has prompted many cities across the UK to introduce or plan low emission zones.

We have already revealed the 11 areas of Wigan borough with the worst air pollution, according to official government estimates.

Now, as National Clean Air Month draws to a close, we are looking at the areas where residents can breathe more easily as they have the least air pollution.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.

The figures show wide geographical variations in how clean the air is around the country.

The Isles of Scilly had the lowest level of air pollution at 0.32 – six times lower than the score of 1.90 in Holborn, St Giles and Bloomsbury South in Camden.

How does your local area compare? Here we reveal the 12 areas in Wigan with the lowest levels of air pollution.

Aspull and Red Rock had the least air pollution in the borough, with a score of 0.75

1. Best air quality in Wigan borough

Aspull and Red Rock had the least air pollution in the borough, with a score of 0.75 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Standish South had the second best air quality in the area, with a score of 0.77

2. Best air quality in Wigan borough

Standish South had the second best air quality in the area, with a score of 0.77 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Shevington was the area with the third best air quality in Wigan borough, with a score of 0.81

3. Best air quality in Wigan borough

Shevington was the area with the third best air quality in Wigan borough, with a score of 0.81 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Standish North had the fourth best air quality in the borough, with a score of 0.82

4. Best air quality in Wigan borough

Standish North had the fourth best air quality in the borough, with a score of 0.82 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:WiganHousing