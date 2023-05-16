The Obesity Health Alliance said the Government must make it easier and cheaper to buy healthier food and drinks.

Figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show an estimated 71.3 per cent of Wigan over-18s were overweight or living with obesity in the year to November 2022.

It was up from 64.4 per cent in 2015-16 when the Sport England Active Lives survey began, which the data is based on.

However, an estimated 29.4 per cent adults were obese – down from 29.9 per cent seven years prior.

Katharine Jenner, Obesity Health Alliance director, said: "These new figures cover a period during which the Government had an ‘oven ready’ obesity strategy that could have helped prevent the continued rise in obesity rates, yet failed to enact it, and now we are reaping the consequences.”

"Our country is flooded with cheap, unhealthy, heavily processed food and billions is spent on marketing," she added.

"This Government must make it easier, cheaper and more appealing to buy healthier food and drinks, to help turn the tide on obesity."

Across England, 63.8 per cent of adults aged 18 and over were overweight or obese in 2021-22. It has increased slightly year on year since the survey began.

About 25.9 per cent of adults were estimated to be obese last year.

The British Obesity Society said there were "huge concerns" with the growing proportion of overweight adults in the country, but added it was not surprising.

They added the cost of living had also increased consumption of processed foods as they are "quick, cheap and convenient".

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said obesity costs the NHS around £6.5bn a year and is the second biggest cause of cancer.

They added the Government is introducing restrictions on where less healthy food is placed in supermarkets, calorie labelling on menus and working to make it easier for people to make healthy food choices.