New NHS ovarian cancer awareness roadshow comes to Wigan and Leigh

The NHS has teamed up with the Dianne Oxberry Trust and Target Ovarian Cancer to bring a new awareness roadshow to the streets of Greater Manchester – including Wigan and Leigh – this March for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The mobile information unit features the late BBC weather presenter Dianne Oxberry’s image on the side –to raise awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer in Dianne’s memory – helping to save lives.

Dr Charlotte Badescu, 34, and Hilary Morrison, 64,- who have both had ovarian cancer and been successfully treated - also feature on the van as well asBoltonNHS consultant gynaecologist Dr Nadia Ali-Ross from Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance.

The van, which is part of a number of “This Van Can” projects being run by the NHS Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance,will be based at the following locations during March 2025 to mark Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month:

Tesco Central Park, Wigan WN1 1XE Thursday 27 March Robin Retail Park, 1 Loire Drive, Wigan WN5 0UL Friday 28 March Leigh Tesco Extra, The Loom, Derby Street, Leigh WN7 4BA Saturday 29 March

The roadshow usually operates between 10am and 6pm and will bevisiting all 10 boroughs of Greater Manchester.

For a full list of locations see This Van Can Ovarian - Greater Manchester Cancer.

Jo Rosenberg, chair of the Dianne Oxberry Trustsaid: “We think Dianne would be extremely proud that we are using her legacy to help in this mission to save more lives so that other families are not devastated like hers was by ovarian cancer."

The roadshow aims to inform women, people with ovaries and their friends and family about the most common symptoms of ovarian cancer and urge them to seek help from their GP if they are worried. The most common symptoms that people should look out for include: feeling bloated, tummy pain, feeling full, weeing more often.

Dr Nadia Ali-Ross,Clinical Lead for Gynaecological Cancers at Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance,said: “It’s important that people are aware of the symptoms of ovarian cancer. We hope this van will help leave a lasting impact and help people to do this.

“If you have recurrent symptoms that you are worried about you should always visit your GP.

“Most of the time it won’t be cancer, but it is always better to talk to your GP.”

Dr Charlotte Badescu, a GP in North Manchester who has been successfully treated for ovarian cancer and is now an ambassador for Target Ovarian Cancer and GP fellow in early diagnosis with Greater Manchester Cancer Alliance, said:“It’s really strange seeing a giant version of myself on the side of this new awareness roadshow!

“As a GP, I think it is vitally important that people know about the potential signs of ovarian cancer so that they can come and talk to me or one of my colleagues if they have symptoms they are worried about. We know when ovarian cancer is found early the chances of people having successful treatment, like I did, are so much better.”

Sharon Tate, Head of Primary Care Development at Target Ovarian Cancer, said:“Just 1 in 5 women know that persistent bloating can be a symptom of ovarian cancer, which is why we are delighted that This Van Can is taking information about ovarian cancer and what to watch out for into the heart of communities across Greater Manchester.

“Knowing the symptoms could save a life. If you are experiencing symptoms like bloating, tummy pain, feeling full or weeing more often, and these are persistent, frequent and new for you, don’t delay in making an appointment with your GP.”

Hilary Morrison, 64, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in her 50s and is now 64 also features on the van. She said: “I have been treated for ovarian cancer but now I’m back at the gym and leading an active life so I’m proof that there is life after ovarian cancer! I wanted others to know what to look for and to have confidence to get any symptoms checked over by their GP if they are concerned.

“My family might be slightly shocked to see a larger than life version of me on the streets of Manchester, but it’s all for a good cause and will hopefully make a big difference! Please do visit the van if you get chance or look on the website for more information.”

Anyone can visit the van.

For further information about ovarian cancer and how to spot the symptoms, see This Van Can Ovarian - Greater Manchester Cancer.