New state-of-the-art gym opens in Wigan

Robin Park Leisure Centre’s state-of-the art gym has opened.

Part of a £3.5M makeover of the site, the newly refurbished gym is the latest in the line of redevelopments designed to enhance the community facility and encourage everyone to get active regardless of age or ability.

The bright and airy new gym now includes brand-new kit including several pieces of the latest Technogym equipment including Skillmill, Skillrow and Skillbike.

Teambeats has been introduced so members can make the most of their training by working out on the gym floor in classes/circuits to music while following their heartrate via an on-screen avatar to achieve the best results.

There’s also a sled and track, so you can really push yourself! An Olympic half rack and platform, plate loading machine and multi-functional rig.

The £3.5 million re-development of Robin Park Leisure Centre, made possible following investment from Wigan Council, began in mid-2018 and has already seen a new gymnastics centre and a state-of-the-art cycle studio which features Les Mills Virtual and live classes.

Both exercise studios will now be revamped and include a new Functional Zone, with large functional rig and boxing rig. New classes will include Battle Fit as well as the Les Mills live and virtual series.

Peter Burt, managing director of Inspiring healthy lifestyles, said: “The re-development of the gym sees further first-class leisure and fitness technology coming to Robin Park Leisure Centre. The mix of classes and equipment on site means everyone, of any age or ability, can not only start on the road to a healthier life but also achieve the results they want.

“We look forward to the introduction of further developments in the coming months and the introduction of new group exercise classes.

“This work is indicative of our ambitions to innovate in order to best serve our customers and create leisure environments that help them live happy and healthy lives.”

As developments continue on the new studios, disruption will be kept to a minimum and notice will be given of any changes to usual activity. All works are targeted to be completed in summer 2019.

More information and updates on the redevelopment can be found at inspiringhealthylifestyles.org.