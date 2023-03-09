The centre, run by Spectrum Community Health CIC, is located on Standish with good access links by car and public transport and will replace the clinic which was previously located in the Galleries Shopping Centre which is now being demolished.

Bosses say that working in partnership with Wigan Council, Spectrum’s sexual health service will “continue to deliver comprehensive sexual health support” in several areas across the borough, including: all methods of contraception, emergency contraception, PEP and PrEP medication, vaccinations and screening, and treatment for Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

The site of the new Spectrum clinic on Standishgate

The clinic works closely with other services to ensure patients are able to access care following a positive pregnancy test and other sexual health related issues.

The clinic at Leigh Health Centre will continue to operate, and patients will be allocated the most appropriate clinic location based on their healthcare needs.

Rachael Musgrave, director for public health at the council, said: “Sexual healthcare is an important aspect of our public health offer to residents in Wigan and Leigh.

“I am delighted that we will once again have a specialist sexual health clinic in Wigan town centre.

“The new Wigan town centre premises are based in a great location which will make it easier again for people living nearer Wigan town centre to access specialist sexual healthcare services and I’m confident residents will join me in welcoming the opening of this new clinic.”

Spectrum’s Chief Executive, Dr Linda Harris, said, “Spectrum has an outstanding track record of providing quality, discreet and confidential sexual health services in Wigan and Leigh. We’re delighted to be opening this integrated clinic in the heart of Wigan centre.”

Contact the clinic to make an appointment on 01942 949167 and current service users can still access the clinic in Leigh throughout the transition period and beyond.

A dedicated young persons walk-in clinic will run at Leigh and Wigan clinics on specific days, and the clinic will offer face to face appointments as well as a telemeds service.