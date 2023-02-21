Figures have revealed that approximately 235,000 people who signed up to give blood last year are yet to make their first donation.

More than 37,000 people in the North West registered to give blood, but only 10,037 of them have taken the next step and attended an appointment.

And with three in four yet to do so, NHS Blood and Transplant is encouraging more to come forward and begin the process.

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging for more people to donate blood in 2023

The first ever amber alert on blood stocks shortages during October sparked a huge response from the public, with 8,000 across the North West registering over the four weeks.

So far only one in five has donated, however at that time there were limited appointments available for first-time donors as a result of staffing issues and the need to prioritise existing donors.

People who signed up during 2022 may have found it more difficult than in recent years to make their first appointment, but now that the stock levels are more stable, appointment slots are less scarce.

The NHS is now hoping to encourage new registrants to take the next step and book a session, with more donors of black heritage required as they are more likely to have the blood type needed to treat sickle cell patients – the country’s fastest growing genetic blood disorder.

The demand for ethnically matched blood for these patients is on the rise and has already doubled in recent years.

David Rose, director of donor experience at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We always need new people to join our amazing community of lifesaving blood donors and help meet the needs of patients right now and in the future.

“If you are one of the more than 37,000 people in the North West who registered last year but are yet to attend an appointment, or you’re thinking about signing up to donate, please make 2023 the year you save lives.

“More slots are now available for first time donors but if you can’t find an immediate appointment, don’t worry. Please book for further in the future as we need lifesavers every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s months or weeks ahead – every donation counts. Giving blood is quick and easy, and you will feel amazing afterwards.”

The call comes as NHS Blood and Transplant begins phase two of its first ever mass home blood type testing campaign, with aims of identifying 5,000 individuals with the critical O negative blood type – the universal blood type that can be given to any patient in an emergency.

Over the next six weeks, over 35,000 home testing kits will be sent to those who have registered but not yet made an appointment and those found to have O negative blood will be offered priority appointments.

The search will widen if needed, with up to 100,000 kits sent out over the coming months until enough individuals are identified.

From the 29,000 kits sent out last autumn, 715 people who responded were O negative and two in five has either gone on to complete a donation or has an upcoming appointment to donate.

Last summer NHS Blood and Transplant announced a five year strategy to recruit one million new donors of all blood types to ensure better matched blood for patients in the future and reduce health inequalities.

