NHS Greater Manchester Health Advice: How Parents Can Spot, Treat And Prevent Bronchiolitis

NHS Greater Manchester is urging parents and carers to keep an eye out for symptoms of bronchiolitis in their young children and providing advice on how to treat and prevent it – after local GPs and hospitals cross the city region have seen a rise in cases.

Most widespread during the winter months, bronchiolitis is a common viral infection that you can get more than once, which affects one in three children under two.

At the start, bronchiolitis symptoms are like a cold – including a runny nose and cough, before others developing including a fever, dry persistent cough, taking a long time to feed, dry nappies and wheezing.

More often than not, bronchiolitis can easily be treated at home by giving fluids little and often, keeping a baby cool and in a well-aired room, and giving infant paracetamol such as Calpol, or ibuprofen to help relieve symptoms (making sure to follow packet guidance and advice from the NHS website).

The virus usually clears within two weeks without the need for further treatment, however a small number of babies (more commonly those born premature or with an underlying health condition) who develop bronchiolitis will need to go to hospital if they become seriously unwell. So do contact your GP or call NHS 111 if you are worried about your little one.

Thankfully, because it is a virus, there are easy steps that families and friends can take to help reduce the chances of young children getting it or spreading it. These include:

Everyone washing their hands before cuddling or passing something to the baby or child. This is even more important if anyone has a cold in the house, and regularly washing the baby’s own hands

Wiping toys, doors, handles and surfaces around the house frequently

Keeping children who are poorly at home until their symptoms ease

Keeping newborn babies away from people with colds or flu

Putting tissues in the bin straight away

In addition, pregnant women can actually help protect their unborn babies by getting the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine at over 28 weeks. RSV is a major cause of bronchiolitis, as well as pneumonia, so by getting the jab when pregnant, parents-to-be can help prevent their babies from getting it when they are born.

Professor Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer said: “Bronchiolitis is on the rise, so we hope that by making people aware of the virus that mothers-to-be, parents, carers, family and friends will know what to look out for and when is the right time to seek medical help.

“We also hope it will provide reassurance that it is a common illness that, in most cases, is relatively easy to treat at home without any need for concern.

“By knowing the symptoms, treatment and simple ways to prevent it – it will help keep the youngest members of the family well, stop the virus spreading and provide you with peace of mind.”

Below is the full list of symptoms to look out for, ways to treat bronchiolitis at home, and signs for when you need to either contact your GP/111 or must seek urgent help from 999/A&E. For more information about bronchiolitis visit: https://gmintegratedcare.org.uk/littlelungs/ and for information about RSV and the vaccine visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv/

Bronchiolitis Symptoms

At the start symptoms are like a cold and include a runny nose and cough. Other symptoms include:

A fever or hot to touch

A dry, persistent cough

Taking a long time to feed/ too tired to feed

Dry nappies

Wheezing (rasping noise when breathing)

How To Treat Bronchiolitis

More often than not bronchiolitis is treated at home by:

Giving fluids little and often (very young babies tend to become breathless after a large feed)

Keeping a baby cool and in a well-aired room

Giving infant paracetamol (like Calpol) or Ibuprofen to help relieve symptoms. Ibuprofen should be avoided if your child is not drinking enough

When To Get Same Day Medical Help

Make same day contact with 111 or your GP if the young child:

Is feeding less than half their normal intake

Is paler than normal

Is producing less than two wet nappies a day

Has a high temperature, 38.5 degrees or above, or above 38 degrees if under three months

When To Seek Urgent Medical Help

Get urgent help from 999 or going to A&E if your child:

Has blueish lips

Is unresponsive

Is very irritable

Is working harder to breathe

Displays long pauses in breathing (over 10 seconds) – take a video of your baby breathing to show healthcare professionals