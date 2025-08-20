Thousands of Wigan borough patients can now access vital diagnostic checks, tests and scans out of hours as Leigh Infirmary goes 24/7.

The Community Diagnostic Centre at Leigh opened last year and means that the public can fit in such procedures around busy working lives.

MP for Leigh and Atherton, Jo Platt welcomes the news, saying: “The extension of hours at Leigh’s Community Diagnostic Centre is fantastic.

“The £10m CDC at Leigh Infirmary is already making a real difference, delivering over 65,000 tests and offering vital services like CT, MRI, cardiology, and breast screening.

“For residents in Leigh and Atherton, this means faster diagnoses, shorter waiting times, and care that’s closer to home.

“Through the Government’s 10-Year Health Plan, we’re reshaping the way healthcare is delivered. I’m delighted that our area is seeing the benefits of this commitment to building an NHS fit for the future.

“By shifting care from hospitals to communities, harnessing advanced technology, and redesigning services around patients’ needs, the Government is creating a more responsive and effective system, one that truly serves our communities.

“There's still more to do, but I’ll continue working to ensure our local services remain at the forefront of this national effort.”

With the government already delivering 7.2 million CDC tests and scans since July 2024, patients no longer have to choose between their job and vital health appointments as more centres opening for longer hours and seven days a week.

Latest data shows that the NHS delivered 1.5 million more tests and scans from July 2024 to June 2025 compared to the same time the previous year. For cancer, the NHS hit the Faster Diagnosis Standard with 76.8 per cent – or 218,463 people – having cancer ruled out or diagnosed within 28 days, the highest June since the standard was introduced. Improved performance on the Faster Diagnosis Standard means that 97,000 more people have had cancer diagnosed or ruled out within 28 days between July 2024 and June 2025, compared to the same period last year.

Community diagnostic centres are a pivotal part of the government's Plan for Change to transform care, moving it out of hospital and into the community.

By speeding up diagnosis and treatment, government is reducing pressure on overwhelmed hospitals and putting patients at ease faster.

To support this further around 40 more CDCs will be expanded to open at evenings and weekends by March 2026.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “From early morning MRI scans to late evening blood tests, we're meeting patients where they need it most by extending the operating hours for community diagnostic centres and putting patients first.

“Our 10 Year Health Plan is revolutionising how healthcare works, and this achievement is a vital step in bringing care closer to community.

"Delivering on our Plan for Change, we're building an NHS that’s fit for the future.”

Prof Meghana Pandit, NHS England National Medical Director, said: “We know people are living incredibly busy lives and it’s vital NHS care reflects that.

“The services provided by Community Diagnostics Centres enable people to receive the all-clear or a diagnosis at a time and location that suits them – whether before a school drop off or after a work shift - and extending their opening hours means more people are being seen more quickly.

“So, if anyone has any health concerns, we urge them to seek NHS advice so they can get the care they need.”