Patients speak of cancelled appointments and tests amid system breakdown at Wigan's hospitals

Patients have shared their experiences of appointments being cancelled and issues with tests as technical problems hit the borough's hospitals.



Bosses at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust have confirmed issues with its IT system and radiology departments have led to the cancellation of non-urgent and planned outpatient appointments requiring diagnostics and A&E patients being transferred to other hospitals once stable.

People visiting the trust's sites - which include Wigan Infirmary, Leigh Infirmary, Wrightington Hospital and Thomas Linacre Centre - have been sharing their experiences on Wigan Today's Facebook page.

Bobekka Hill said: "Were in patient on the ward everything down x"

Kathryn Taylor said: "I was at Linicar today and the computer system was causing chaos. New system apparently but not working properly. I had just been seen when they started sending people home xx"

Marlene Round Goodbrand said: "I was lucky then this morning been for my blood done at linicar everything was ok when I was there"

Val Erie said: "They had problems with X-ray and systems at Leigh walk-in centre on Sunday afternoon."

Jill Lomax said: "An old lady was due to have a mastectomy today... got to hospital to be told her op had been cancelled due to the computer system going down."

Patricia Sloan Johnson said: "Hubby went to Linacre for blood test this morning, was told couldn't be done and to make another appointment, luckily they started doing bloods again just as he was about to leave."

Judith Glenn said: "I had appointment at Linacre this afternoon rang me 12.30pm to cancel it"

Tony Fox said: "Yep been in this morning for a scan.told not happening.told to ring everyday."

Tracey Woods said: "My partner went this morn as a urgent referal, to be told when he got there it was cancelled."