Patients told to stay away from 'very busy' Wigan A&E unless it is an emergency

They have reported the department is currently "very busy" as large numbers of patients need help.

People are advised to only go to the hospital for treatment to conditions such as severe chest pain, difficulty breathing, bleeding that will not stop, possible broken bones and loss of consciousness.

Help for other health issues is available at Leigh Walk-In Centre, GP surgeries, pharmacies and by calling NHS 111.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after May was the busiest month for the hospital’s A&E unit, with more patients recorded since monthly attendances started being collected back in 2015.

Attendances were slightly down in June and have not yet been published for July, but it has been a very busy summer for the hospital’s staff, who are also still treating coronavirus patients and dealing with the impact of the pandemic.