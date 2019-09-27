Popular Wigan GP’s joy at surprise party

A surprise celebration was held for GP Dr Leena Saxena, who has been at Winstanley Medical Centre for 20 years.

The 56-year-old who lives in Billinge received, gifts, flowers and cards from staff and patients when she arrived at Winstanley Medical Practice where she works.

Also joining in the celebrations were Dr Saxena’s husband Sanjeev who is a GP in Skelmersdale and her son Ishan who has also joined the practice in Holmes House Avenue as a GP several weeks ago.

The popular medic who was a former obstetrician and gynaecological expert at the now-demolished Billinge Hospital was moved to tears by the surprise but says she hopes to enjoy many more years at the practice.