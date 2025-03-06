Potential to save more lives with expansion of blood borne virus testing in NHS GM Emergency Departments

A successful blood borne virus (BBV) opt-out testing programme is being expanded across NHS Greater Manchester emergency departments (A&E) during March.

The initiative is helping to diagnose and treat HIV, Hepatitis B (HBV), and Hepatitis C (HCV). The testing will find even more people living with the viruses, offer treatment and ultimately save lives.

The expanded programme includes four new emergency department sites. These are Royal Oldham Hospital and Fairfield General Hospital which started testing on Tuesday, March 4, this will be followed by Tameside General Hospital and Royal Bolton Hospital the week commencing, Monday, March 10.

Testing currently takes place at Manchester Royal Infirmary, Wythenshawe Hospital, North Manchester General Hospital and Salford Royal Hospital.

Anyone aged 16+ attending a participating emergency department and who requires routine/standard blood tests will also be tested for HIV and HCV, and in most cases HBV, unless they choose to opt out. This approach helps normalise testing, reduce stigma and ensure those who are unaware of their status receive timely care.

Since the programme launched in December 2021, more than 300,000 people in the region have been tested. More than 120 people have been newly diagnosed with HIV, 320 with HCV and 140 with HBV.

Dr Shama Khan, consultant in emergency medicine at The Royal Oldham Hospital, part of Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This has involved a lot of hard work, collaboration and dedication by many colleagues working in our laboratories, virology and the emergency departments.

“Their dedication to help the communities we serve and to aid the wider public health goal to actually eliminate HIV and hepatitis transmission has been astounding.”

Gary* from Manchester was diagnosed 15 months ago following an opt-out HIV test. He said: “As frightening as it has been, I am glad I got the diagnosis, if I hadn’t, I wouldn’t have known and may have put other people at risk. Getting the test may have prevented further terror for me. I have received nothing but compassion and understanding since being diagnosed."

HIV and viral hepatitis can often go undetected for years, leading to severe health complications. Early diagnosis and treatment mean people can live long, healthy lives and prevent onward transmission.

Dr Francis Andrews, medical director and consultant in emergency medicine at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are proud to be a part of this innovative testing programme, taking us one step closer to ending new transmissions of HIV in Bolton and across Greater Manchester by 2030.

“Routine testing for blood-borne viruses not only allows us to significantly increase detection and save lives by making sure people get the care and treatment they need, but it also normalises testing, reduces stigmas and helps us to tackle local health inequalities.”

Jane Pilkington, director of population health at NHS Greater Manchester said: "Opt-out testing is saving lives. By identifying people with undiagnosed blood borne viruses, we can offer them treatment and support, reducing the risk of long-term health complications and further transmission. This programme is a crucial step towards eliminating new transmissions of HIV and viral hepatitis.

"Importantly, the programme normalises testing for blood borne viruses and helps to address stigma. The opt-out approach means we can expand testing to those who may not access it through other routes. This is key to addressing health inequalities relating to HIV and viral hepatitis, and ensuring everyone receives the care and support they need."

Look out for multi-lingual posters and banners in the participating emergency departments which explain the testing and how you can opt-out if you wish.