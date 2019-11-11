Pub loo lands top honours again

Bog standards have been maintained as a Leigh pub yet again celebrated having some of the smartest conveniences around.

The Thomas Burke in Leigh Road was awarded a platinum rating in the annual Loo of the Year awards following an unannounced visit by inspectors.

It has won the prize several time over the years.

Delighted Rachel Evans, who runs the Wetherspoon watering hole, said: “Staff ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised.”

Awards managing director Mike Bone said: “The pub richly deserves its platinum award.”