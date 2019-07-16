Race for Life: Our photos as Haydock Park Racecourse is transformed into a sea of pink
Haydock Park Racecourse was transformed into a sea of pink as hundreds of people took part in the Race For Life.
People of all ages ran or walked the 5km and 10km courses on Sunday, with men invited to join women and children for the first time.Many people took part to honour loved ones affected by cancer and thousands of pounds was raised for Cancer Research UK.
1. First runner back
The first runner in the 5k race was Rebecca Fennell from Liverpool