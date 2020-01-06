Record turnout to start 2020

There was a record-breaking turnout at Haigh Woodland parkrun as 413 people took on the 5km course on New Year’s Day.

The free, timed event is held every Saturday morning, but an extra run took place on January 1 to kickstart 2020.

People of all ages and abilities ran or walked the scenic, challenging route through the woods.

First finisher was James Wignall, from Sale Harriers, in 17:02, with Jo Armitage, of Vegan Runners, being the first female runner in 20:52.

Records were also broken at Pennington Flash parkrun, where 334 people completed the course.

Both events are normally held at 9am on Saturdays.

It is free to take part, but people are asked to register in advance at www.parkrun.org.uk

