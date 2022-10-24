Recovery Academy launches new mental health courses for Wigan residents

The term will run from October 2022 to March 2023 and features a range of new courses, including An Introduction to Emotional Freedom Technique, Understanding and Responding to Crises and Family Law – The Basics.

The term will also feature many tried and tested favourites, on topics such as Trauma, Personality Disorder, Addiction, Depression, Sleep and Worry Management

A student who recently attended the Introduction to Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Informed Practice course said: “One of the best training days I have done, I can and will definitely use my newfound skills and knowledge.”

Face-to-face courses are also available at various locations across Wigan, Manchester, Bolton, Salford and Trafford.

Launched in 2013, the GMMH Recover Acadmey offers people learning opportunities to help them manage and promote good mental health wellbeing.

All courses and resources are both created and delivered by professionals alsongside people who have lived through the experiences themselves, to ensure that they are relevant and well-informed.

The Academy is free to join and available to anyone who is experiencing mental health or addiction problems (you do not have to be under NHS mental health services) and their supporters (family, friends and loved ones).

Furthermore, GMMH staff members, volunteers, and students on placement along with any healthcare professionals.

Claire Watson, head of service user/carer engagement and improvement, with responsibility for the Recovery Academy, said: “We are so excited to be back and launching our new term, alongside our brand-new website!

"The team have been working hard over the past few months to try and create a website that works for all our learners and is easy to use.

“Despite our new look, however, we still have our tried and tested face to face courses, as well as some brand-new courses for students to explore.

"We also continue to offer a range of electronic recourses, including e-learning packages, self-help worksheets, podcasts, e-magazines and self-help videos.”

“The Recovery Academy also offers bespoke training packages for other organisations and has successfully delivered trauma informed mental health training to various partners in the past 12 months including, Metrolink, Greater Manchester Supported Housing Providers, Greater Manchester Faith Leaders and TACT care.