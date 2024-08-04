Red carpet: Mayor drops in on King's award-winning Wigan care home
Last year a team from Kildare Grange at Hindley – most of whom are residents themselves – were stunned and delighted to win a King’s Award for Voluntary Service.
The volunteers run a host of activities to keep the older residents active and entertained, including regular coffee mornings, bingo and social dances, and also invite in people from outside the centre, who might be lonely or isolated, to join in the fun. They also bringing tasty refreshments including some highly popular cakes.
And the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkinson, was full of praise for the members on an official visit to the scheme.
She tried out a bit of dancing herself and addressed the room, congratulating the volunteers on their terrific work and wishing them well in the future.
