Red carpet: Mayor drops in on King's award-winning Wigan care home

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Wigan’s Mayor has praised volunteers whose efforts to keep residents of a sheltered housing scheme happy and entertained earned them a royal seal of approval.

Last year a team from Kildare Grange at Hindley – most of whom are residents themselves – were stunned and delighted to win a King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The volunteers run a host of activities to keep the older residents active and entertained, including regular coffee mornings, bingo and social dances, and also invite in people from outside the centre, who might be lonely or isolated, to join in the fun. They also bringing tasty refreshments including some highly popular cakes.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson, centre, attends Kildare Grange, Hindley, as volunteers at the social and dancing club who have been awarded the King's Award for Voluntary Service

And the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkinson, was full of praise for the members on an official visit to the scheme.

She tried out a bit of dancing herself and addressed the room, congratulating the volunteers on their terrific work and wishing them well in the future.

