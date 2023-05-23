Repeat prescription reminder for Wigan patients ahead of bank holiday weekend

Every bank holiday the NHS 111 phone service sees huge increases in people contacting it about repeat prescriptions.

Karen O’Brien, who leads the pharmacy service across the region, has warned that repeat prescriptions due over the spring bank holiday need to be ordered as soon as possible to ensure they are ready.

Patients are being urged to order their repeat prescriptions now

GP practices and pharmacies will have limited opening hours over the period, making it more challenging for patients to access medicines at short notice.

She said: “By re-stocking medicine cabinets, knowing when your GP practice is open and planning ahead for repeat prescriptions, people can ensure they make the most of the bank holiday and are well-prepared for the busy period the NHS is anticipating.

“Running out of your usual medication can have serious consequences, especially if you use them to control heart and breathing problems or a health condition such as diabetes and is the last thing you want to do while your friends and family are celebrating.”

The region’s lead GP Dr Paula Cowan, medical director for primary care, said: “If you take regular medications, for whatever reason, and are on a repeat prescription which is due over the bank holiday period, please remember to always request your repeat via your practice or the NHS app at least 72 hours in advance.

“This enables your practice and pharmacy to have your repeat ready in time for you. This is particularly important ahead of bank holiday weekends. Please help us to help you and avoid any gaps in your medication.”

She added: “Urgent and emergency care services will be open over the bank holiday and people should call 999 or attend accident and emergency services in the event of a life or limb threatening emergency. For non-emergency health needs, the public should make NHS 111 Online their first port of call.

