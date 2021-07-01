Revealed: 11 doctor’s surgeries in Wigan that had a percentage of 'very poor' ratings

But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Wigan and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’.

The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal some of the GP practices in Wigan which had a percentage of 'very poor' ratings.

1. There were 334 survey forms sent out to patients at High Street Medical Centre, Golborne. The response rate was 34% with 56 patients rating their overall experience. Of these 6% said it was very poor and 7% said it was fairly poor Photo: Google Buy photo

2. There were 353 survey forms sent out to patients at The Dicconson Group Practice, Frog Lane. The response rate was 32% with 108 patients rating their overall experience. Of these 6% said it was very poor and 4% said it was fairly poor Photo: Google Buy photo

3. There were 467 survey forms sent out to patients at Marsh Green Medical Practice. The response rate was 17% with 32 patients rating their overall experience. Of these 5% said it was very poor and 3% said it was fairly poor Photo: Google Buy photo

4. There were 324 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Tun & Partners, Hindley. The response rate was 34% with 100 patients rating their overall experience. Of these 4% said it was very poor and 6% said it was fairly poor Photo: Google Buy photo