Revealed: 12 of the best-rated doctor’s surgeries in Wigan as voted by patients

But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Wigan and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’.

The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal some of the GP practices in Wigan which were voted the best by you.

1. There were 301 survey forms sent out to patients at Hawkley Brook Medical Practice. The response rate was 43% with 41 patients rating their overall experience. Of these 57% said it was very good and 41% said it was fairly good Photo: Google Buy photo

2. There were 280 survey forms sent out to patients at Newtown Medical Practice. The response rate was 33% with 74 patients rating their overall experience. Of these 67% said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good Photo: Google Buy photo

3. There were 281 survey forms sent out to patients at Bryn Cross Surgery. The response rate was 38% with 71 patients rating their overall experience. Of these 57% said it was very good and 33% said it was fairly good Photo: Google Buy photo

4. There were 268 survey forms sent out to patients at Beech Hill Medical Practice. The response rate was 37% with 151 patients rating their overall experience. Of these 64% said it was very good and 29% said it was fairly good Photo: Google Buy photo