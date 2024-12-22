Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More patients faced long waits to be seen in Wigan’s A&E department or for a bed on a ward last month, new figures reveal, as winter pressures have an impact.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) introduced measures to help cope with demand this winter, including escalation areas in A&E and working more closely with Wigan Council and NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care Board.

New figures from NHS England show the situation faced by patients seeking emergency care in November.

A&Es had their busiest November on record, with doctors seeing 2.31m patients across England.

Wigan Infirmary

Locally there were 12,414 emergency attendances last month – 7,061 at Wigan Infirmary’s A&E and 5,353 at Leigh Urgent Treatment Centre.

This was a slight fall from 12,554 attendances in October and a slight increase from 12,373 in November last year.

Some 72.1 per cent of patients in England were seen within four hours last month, down from 73.0 per cent in October.

Across WWL, 68.6 per cent of patients were seen within this time, down from 69.8 per cent in October but above the 67.8 per cent recorded in November 2023.

For A&E alone, 46.7 per cent were seen in four hours, down from 49.8 per cent in October but up from 45.8 per cent last November.

There were 3,003 emergency admissions to the hospitals last month, compared to 3,226 in October and 3,125 last November,

But once the decision to admit was made, 1,719 people had to wait more than four hours for a bed in November, up from 1,678 in October and 1,550 last November.

Waits of over 12 hours were faced by 474 patients in November, up from 429 the month before and 380 in November 2023.

Across England, 45,791 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments in November, down from 49,592 in October, with the number waiting at least four hours at 140,782 in November, falling from 148,789 in October.

Sarah Brennan, WWL’s chief operating officer, said: “Winter is always a challenging season for the NHS and this is reflected in our A&E figures for November. We recognise that a number of patients are waiting longer than 12 hours in our emergency department (ED) and for this we apologise and would like to assure you teams across WWL work hard every day to help to reduce these waits.

“One of our most challenging issues is in discharging patients who are well enough to leave hospital, which has a direct impact on the number of beds available for patients who are in need of medical attention.

“The flow of patients through the hospital, particularly supporting those patients ready to be discharged is really important, so we would really encourage families to support their loved ones to return home or the place that they call home when they are medically ready to do so.

“We would also like to remind patients that our ED should only be used for life, limb and sight-threatening illnesses and injuries. If you need help in these situations, you must come forward, but for conditions which are less urgent, please use NHS 111 or consider visiting a local pharmacy, urgent treatment centre or GP practice for support instead.”