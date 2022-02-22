Sailors complete lengthy mission helping Wigan hospital

Four dozen sailors from destroyer HMS Duncan and Portsmouth and Devonport Naval Bases were mobilised in various parts of Greater Manchester as part of Operation Rescript – the military assistance/response to the Covid pandemic.

They focused their efforts in five NHS trusts across the city-region – collectively responsible for the health of more than 1.4 million people.

The bulk of the Royal Navy personnel have been assisting at hospitals in Wigan and Bolton, while the rest have been working alongside Army colleagues in Oldham, Salford and Stockport.

Able Seaman George Stevens outside Wigan hospital

They’ve been on the wards since January 20, but with Covid numbers falling and winter drawing to a close, the assistance is winding down this week, formally coming to a close on Friday February 25.

The sailors have performed basic tasks and duties – freeing up trained medical staff for pure clinical tasks.

He and his colleagues have been tasked with numerous jobs around the hospital – jobs which may appear menial such as making beds, serving meals, moving patients around, assisting in the pharmacy, but often also proved extremely rewarding for both the sailors and patients.

A member of the Royal Navy helping out at the hospital

George said: “We have been making teas ,many different teas, which has been very, very entertaining, seeing all the patients and how happy it can make them.

“My favourite – or to be more accurate the most meaningful part of this deployment has been working with these patients.

"Many of them have different issues from dementia to cancer and we’re just trying to help them through it, even with the coronavirus pandemic going through.”

Silas Nicholls, Chief Executive of WWL said the month-long assistance from the sailors was much appreciated by his team:

George Stevens helping out in the pharmacy

“This support has assisted us to stabilise the current pressures on staffing and to allow our clinicians to focus on the provision of clinical care as we prepare our sites for full restoration of activity,” he added.

“We are extremely thankful for the assistance which further enhances the unwavering efforts of all our colleagues to manage the increased pressures on our services.”

The RN’s senior officer in the North West, Commodore Phil Waterhouse, is visiting the sailors in Wigan on Tuesday Feb 22 to thank them for their efforts and present a plaque to hospital staff.

Commodore Waterhouse said: “For a region which sees little in the way of regular sailors and marines on the patch, it has been a pleasure to host the team and relish in their success with them.

“Full of endeavour, enthusiasm and empathy they have done their bit extraordinarily well; the Royal Navy is very proud of their contribution.”